IPCC study is the best option

The best way to establish the facts of the recent public order events is for the Independent Police Complaints Council to conduct a study and make the findings public.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the remarks after attending a radio programme today, adding relevant work has already started.

Noting that the IPCC is set up according to the law, Mr Nip said the council has the power to exercise its functions and roles in this regard.

“The IPCC is dealing not just with the reportable individual complaints against the Police, but has also decided to launch a detailed study on all those events which happened from June to early July.”

“And they are also considering extending the coverage to the events that happened after July 2, including what happened on July 21 in Yuen Long.”

Mr Nip said the IPCC will act in accordance with the law to conduct a detailed study to find out what happened concerning these events before a report is provided.

“When the results and outcomes are available, I think it is time we see whether it has actually addressed the concerns.”