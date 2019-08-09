Time to move on: CE

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said Hong Kong needs to say no to violence in order to move on.

Mrs Lam made the statement when speaking to reporters after a meeting with business representatives to discuss ways to tackle the economic problems faced by Hong Kong.

She said: “As far as (a) political solution is concerned, I don’t think we should just make concessions in order to silence the violent protesters. We should do what is right for Hong Kong.

“And at this moment, what is right for Hong Kong, as we have heard all our 33 business representatives tell us, is to stop the violence and to say no to the chaotic situation that Hong Kong has experienced in the last few weeks so that we can move on.

“And when we move on, we will hope that we could tackle the more fundamental and deep-seated problems that may have surfaced as a result of this particular situation.”