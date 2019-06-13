Healthy campus programme set

The Department of Health will launch the two-year Health Promoting School Programme in 30 primary and secondary schools in the 2019-20 school year.

The programme will assist participating schools to identify specific health priorities and develop school-based health promotion action plans.

The department's community medicine consultant Dr Thomas Chung announced details of the programme at a press conference today, saying Health Promoting School is an idea promulgated by the World Health Organization.

He said: "A health promoting school allows students to acquire knowledge and skills for healthy living which bring life-long benefits.

“Research suggests that students' levels of physical activity and dietary habits have a strong association with academic achievement, in particular a higher level of physical activity has positive effects on skills in mathematics and reading."

Dr Chung added the programme will focus on four areas - physical activity, healthy eating, mental health and social well-being.

A team under the department's Student Health Service will provide support for participating schools to help them attain their goal to build a healthy campus.

Seminars and workshops will be organised to help the schools gain a better understanding of the programme's concept and implementation skills.

