Winter sports expo to open

The Winter Games exhibition will be held at the Hong Kong Science Museum from June 14 to October 16.

Featuring 20 interactive exhibits which showcase the fascinating world of winter sports, the exhibition will allow visitors to experience winter games in the middle of summer.

Speaking at the exhibition’s opening ceremony today, Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li thanked four science centres from Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden for their involvement in creating the exhibition.

Visitors will be able to imitate a figure skater and attempt challenging rotations, participate in an exciting biathlon to test their skiing speed and shooting accuracy and participate in a bobsleigh race.

