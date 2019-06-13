Rural by-election on Jun 16

The Home Affairs Department encourages registered electors of the Ma Wat Tsuen Indigenous Inhabitant Representative Election to vote in the June 16 rural by-election.

Twenty-eight rural representative vacancies are open and six valid nominations were received.

Two candidates will be running for the Ma Wat Tsuen Indigenous Inhabitant Representative post of the Fanling District Rural Committee.

Four candidates were returned uncontested to be the Indigenous Inhabitant Representative of Kau Liu Ha, and the Resident Representatives of Kam Shan Village, Shuen Wan Chan Uk and Wo Yi Hop.

No valid nomination was received for the Indigenous Inhabitant Representative vacancies of Po Toi, Sok Kwu Wan, Long Ke, Wong Keng Tsai, Pak Tam Au and Yin Ngam.

No valid nomination was received for the Resident Representative vacancies of Po Toi, Yung Shue Ha, Ngau Au, Lai Chi Wo, Luk Keng Wong Uk, Hoi Pong Street, Lung Mei, Ma Nam Wat, Pak Tam Chung, Ping Tun, Tai Street (West), Tung A, Ha Yeung, Ping Chau Sha Tau, Uk Tau, Shuen Wan Wai Ha and Ham Tin.

Polling will be held from noon to 7pm.