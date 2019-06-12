Safety warning issued

The Government today urged people not to go to the Admiralty area where a riot broke out earlier.

It said protesters have caused serious obstruction to major roads and great inconvenience, adding some demonstrators used dangerous weapons and repeatedly charged at police officers, leading to an increasingly chaotic situation.

The Government said members of the public should avoid the Admiralty area and called on people there to leave immediately for their own safety.

It also urged protesters to stop blocking carriageways to allow the passage of emergency vehicles and let traffic resume as soon as possible.

The Government stressed the people of Hong Kong enjoy the rights to freedom of expression and assembly but pointed out that protesters must comply with the law, maintain social order, remain calm, exercise restraint, and leave the scene peacefully.

The Police will take appropriate action if there are any illegal acts, it added.