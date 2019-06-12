Edward Yau deepens HK-US ties

Hong Kong will explore ways to deepen and broaden its links with the United States, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said on the second day of his US visit.

Mr Yau made the comments at a reception hosted by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Washington, DC for US government officials, think tank members, academics, and chambers of commerce and business organisation leaders.

He noted that the trade and economic relationship between Hong Kong and the US is mutually beneficial and expanding. It is also a relationship defined on the unique status of Hong Kong under the Basic Law and distinct qualities of Hong Kong which include the rule of law buttressed by an independent judiciary, a commitment to creating a pro-trade environment and the free flow of information, goods and people.

Mr Yau added Hong Kong will explore ways to deepen and broaden its links with the US in areas such as collaborations in innovation and technology, educational, scientific and medical exchanges.

The commerce chief met US political leaders and representatives of a think tank to keep them abreast of Hong Kong's latest developments, as well as to exchange views on current trade issues and the Hong Kong-US bilateral relationship.

He had a breakfast meeting with former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez before meeting US congressional members including Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific & International Cybersecurity Policy of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Cory Gardner, and Congressional-Executive Commission on China Chairman James McGovern.

Mr Yau also attended a lunch meeting with senior Heritage Foundation members, including its founder Edwin Feulner. He welcomed the foundation's high regard for Hong Kong as the world's freest economy for 25 consecutive years, which he said reaffirmed the Government's steadfast commitment in upholding free market principles over the years.