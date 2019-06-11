Shanghai study tour launched

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau speaks at the launch ceremony for the Cross-boundary Study Tour for Post-secondary Financial Talents 2019.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today attended the launch ceremony for the Cross-boundary Study Tour for Post-secondary Financial Talents 2019.

A total of 31 students from nine universities in Hong Kong will depart for Shanghai on June 17 for a six-week exchange programme.

They will be attached to financial institutions for about five weeks, visit government organisations, financial regulators and exchanges, and take part in exchange activities with Shanghai students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Lau encouraged the students to use the opportunity to enhance their understanding of the financial markets and economic environment of the two places.

He thanked financial industry leaders for their continuous support for the programme which has entered its eighth year to offer students invaluable working experience in banking, insurance, securities, accounting, asset management and fintech.

Mr Lau also encouraged students to learn more about national development goals, including how Hong Kong and Shanghai can leverage their unique edges and systems to collaborate and promote regional economic development in the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

A group of Shanghai university students who are taking part in the programme will visit Hong Kong in late July.