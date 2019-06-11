Guidelines for DC poll proposed

The Electoral Affairs Commission today released guidelines on election-related activities of the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election for public consultation.

Announcing the proposals today, commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung said the guidelines were based on existing ones for the District Council Election, with revisions to reflect relevant legislative amendments and suitable updates in light of the experience from past elections.

The guidelines set out the legal requirement for a registered elector to submit address proof upon an application for change of residential address and that the statutory deadline for electors to submit change of address has been advanced by one month.

Mr Fung said the guidelines aim to promulgate a code of conduct in election-related activities based on the principle of fairness and equality to ensure elections are conducted honestly and fairly.

The commission has also prepared a confirmation form to be signed by candidates seeking to be nominated to ensure they clearly understand the legal requirements involved in the nomination process.

“We issue the confirmation form in a way that it is an explanation form to remind candidates that when they sign the declaration in the nomination form of upholding the Basic Law and pledging allegiance to the Hong Kong SAR, it is a solemn matter and should not be made lightly, and in any event not falsely, otherwise it will be a criminal offence.”

Views on the proposed guidelines can be sent to the Electoral Affairs Commission's Secretariat at 10/F, Harbour Centre, 25 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, or by email.

A forum will be held on June 25 at Quarry Bay Community Hall to gather public views.

The consultation will last until July 10.