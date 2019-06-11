EMSD signs inno-tech pact

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (back row, fifth right) witnesses the signing of a memorandum of co-operation on innovation and technology.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang today witnessed the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department sign a memorandum of co-operation on innovation and technology with five local universities and seven research institutions.

The pact supports the application of inno-tech in government departments to improve their services and enhance efficiency.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Yang stressed that collaboration and partnership are key tenets for inno-tech development.

Through public-private partnership, government departments are encouraged to adopt technologies and local research and development results to deliver better public services, he added.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong, the City University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology signed the deal.

Research institutions that signed the deal included the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, and others.