Edward Yau starts US visit

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (fourth left) meets key people in various sectors at a roundtable breakfast meeting in New York.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau began his five day visit to the United States by addressing key people in the financial, business, legal and academic sectors at a roundtable breakfast meeting in New York.

Mr Yau stressed Hong Kong's unique strengths are guaranteed under the Basic Law and the city respects the rule of law as well as open and free markets.

He then went to Washington, DC to attend an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (AmCham).

At the AmCham reception, Mr Yau said Hong Kong has long been a preferred platform for American companies seeking to establish or expand their business in Mainland China or throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Yau added that over the past 50 years the bilateral relationship between Hong Kong and the US has flourished and trade between their economies has grown from roughly US$8 billion to US$70 billion.

He also encouraged AmCham to continue its role as an honest broker in conveying the importance of Hong Kong to American interests.