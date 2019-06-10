Unlawful protesters condemned

Police today strongly condemned protesters who took part in an unlawful assembly and charged cordon lines.

The force said the procession held on Hong Kong Island yesterday was mostly peaceful and orderly.

However, after it concluded, some protestors unlawfully assembled and charged cordon lines near the Legislative Council Complex.

They attacked police officers at the scene with mills barriers, iron poles and other objects.

They also pushed the car park gate of the complex and attempted to block and occupy the main roads nearby with objects.

The protestors refused to comply with repeated warnings issued by officers who then discharged OC foam and used batons to disperse them.

Eight officers were injured, including one who sustained serious eye injuries after being kicked by a protestor.

Nineteen people aged 19 to 34 were arrested for unlawful assembly and obstructing Police.

Police seized scissors, cutters, blades, multi-purpose knives, lighters and plastic ropes.

The force appealed to the public to comply with the laws of Hong Kong and maintain social order when expressing their views.