Law change proposed by Gov’t: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government initiated the fugitive law change out of clear conscience, adding she did not receive any instructions from Beijing.

Speaking to reporters in the morning, Mrs Lam said she did not receive any instruction or mandate from Beijing to amend the law.

She said: “We were doing it and we are still doing it out of our clear conscience and our commitment to Hong Kong. We want Hong Kong to fare well.”

Noting that the focus was on the Mainland due to trust issues and the differences in the legal systems of the two places, Mrs Lam pointed out she had reflected the people’s concerns and anxieties to the Central People's Government.

“The Central People's Government understands the difficulties and the controversies in Hong Kong and the Central Government supports and respects the views of the Hong Kong SAR.

“So they have agreed to everything in the additional safeguards that concern the Mainland of China.”

Also, in view of the Group of Seven Financial Action Task Force's criticism that deficiencies in the city's anti-money laundering and terrorist financing work are undermining international collaboration, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong SAR Government is duty-bound to address these flaws.

The Chief Executive added there would be very little merit to be gained by delaying the bill.

“It will just cause more anxiety and divisiveness in society. But once the bill is passed, as I said, we will regularly report to the Legislative Council about the implementation of this bill.”