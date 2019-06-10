Gov’t to boost housing supply

The Government is doing its utmost to increase the supply of public housing at a faster pace, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said today.

Mr Chan made the statement in response to media enquiries on the Urban Renewal Authority's subsidised housing supply.

He said: "Indeed, we have disclosed on previous occasions that the (supply) number in the next few years will be less than those in demand.

“Therefore, we are trying our best endeavour to gather more land to build public housing faster and in a bigger quantity.

“Also we are working with the non-governmental organisations to provide community housing and also transitional housing so as to ease the plight of those living in subdivided units.”