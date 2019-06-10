By-election nominations received
June 10, 2019
One nomination for the Shap Pat Heung West Constituency and two nominations for the San Tin Constituency were received for the Yuen Long District Council by-election by the close of the nomination period today.
Details of the nominees are available here.
A list of eligible candidates will be gazetted after being validated by the Returning Officer.
A poll will be held on July 14 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate.
Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung, will chair a briefing for candidates and their agents at Yuen Long Town East Community Hall on June 13.