By-election nominations received

One nomination for the Shap Pat Heung West Constituency and two nominations for the San Tin Constituency were received for the Yuen Long District Council by-election by the close of the nomination period today.

Details of the nominees are available here.

A list of eligible candidates will be gazetted after being validated by the Returning Officer.

A poll will be held on July 14 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate.

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung, will chair a briefing for candidates and their agents at Yuen Long Town East Community Hall on June 13.