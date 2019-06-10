Safer Living campaign opens

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) launches Safer Living 2.0, a year-long campaign to enhance public understanding of natural disasters.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today launched Safer Living 2.0, a campaign aimed at enhancing public understanding of natural disasters.

For an entire year, government departments will hold safer living exhibits, seminars, tours and competitions. The first display will be held at PMQ in Central from June 11 to 19.

The campaign includes self-help tips on dealing with landslides, flooding, storm surges and falling trees.

It is jointly organised by the Development and Security Bureaus, the Civil Engineering & Development, Fire and Drainage Services Departments, as well as the Hong Kong Observatory.