Health chief to attend forum

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will travel to Qingdao today to attend the first Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia.

Topics to be covered during the June 11 forum will include universal healthcare coverage, health in all policies and innovation.

Prof Chan will also meet forum president and World Health Organization Honorary Director-General Dr Margaret Chan.

Director of Health Dr Constance Chan will accompany Prof Chan on the visit.

During Prof Chan’s absence, Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be Acting Secretary.