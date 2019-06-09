Plastic-free fair held

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today officiated at the Plastic-free Fun Fair at Tai Kwun in Central to celebrate World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Wong said the Government had taken the lead in introducing various policies and measures to tackle the problem of plastic waste but public participation and co-operation were indispensable.

He also hoped people could reduce waste at source by using less disposable plastic products in their daily life and shoulder their responsibility in protecting the environment.

The second phase of the “Plastic-free Takeaway, Use Reusable Tableware” promotion campaign, jointly organised by the Environmental Campaign Committee and the Environmental Protection Department, was also launched at the opening ceremony.

The second phase will cover about 700 eateries across the city, including more than 630 eateries from more than 30 catering businesses, as well as over 50 canteens and restaurants in government venues.

Under the campaign, people can get a sticker for each takeaway order made at participating restaurants and catering businesses without obtaining disposable tableware.

After collecting six stickers, they can redeem them for reusable stainless steel cutlery sponsored by the committee, or receive a complimentary offer or gift from the participating restaurants and catering businesses.

To tie in with its various Go Plastic-free programmes, the department is also holding the “Plastic-free Beach, Tableware First” 2019 campaign during the swimming season, to mobilise support from eateries on public beaches or in their vicinity to avoid using or handing out disposable plastic tableware as far as possible.

About 30 government departments, non-government organisations, green groups, tertiary institutes and community groups joined efforts to promote plastic-free messages at the fair held by the committee.

There were interactive educational booths, sharing sessions, upcycling workshops, music performances, a storytelling corner, a pop-up library set up by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department as well as an artwork made from marine litter collected during shoreline clean-up activities.