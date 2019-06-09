Sharp Island Pier reopens

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiates at the eye-dotting ceremony during the official opening of the new Sharp Island Pier.

An opening ceremony for Reconstruction of the Sharp Island Pier under the Signature Project Scheme was held at the pier in Sai Kung today.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other guests officiated at the plaque unveiling ceremony, signifying the official opening of the new pier.

The Government earmarked a provision of $100 million for each District Council under the scheme to implement signature projects upon its endorsement. Reconstruction of the Sharp Island Pier is one of the two projects endorsed by the Sai Kung District Council.

Sharp Island is part of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark. With the significant increase in the number of tourists visiting the island in recent years, the old pier’s capacity had become insufficient to cater for their needs.

The new pier provides two berthing locations and basic marine facilities such as mooring dolphins, fenders and navigation lights. It is also equipped with ancillary facilities including a shelter, lighting, railings and chairs for the convenience of tourists.