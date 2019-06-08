CS visits fire station

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited Sha Tin Fire Station for an update on the Fire Services Department’s work in firefighting, rescue and emergency ambulance services.

Accompanied by Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat, Mr Cheung received a briefing on the department’s initiatives to enhance its services as well as projects to improve its mobilising and communications equipment.

Mr Cheung viewed various fire appliances following a demonstration by the Hazardous Material Team and the High Angle Rescue Team.

The Diving Unit then introduced its advanced underwater rescue equipment before Mr Cheung proceeded to inspect the operation of emergency ambulance services, which is another of the department's core duties.

He watched a demonstration of ambulance equipment and different types of ambulances, including the Rapid Response Vehicle, Paramedic Equipment Tender and Mobile Casualty Treatment Centre.

Mr Cheung also received a briefing on how the Mobilising & Communications Group supports fire and ambulance emergency operations, and visited a Mobile Command Unit which is a specialist fire appliance designed to serve as field command centre during major fire incidents.

Officers demonstrated the operation of the unit's Command Support System and the department’s Post-dispatch Advice (PDA) service, which provides to callers seeking emergency ambulance services timely and appropriate advice to help stabilise patients’ conditions prior to the arrival of an ambulance crew.

Mr Cheung commended fire services colleagues on their exemplary devotion to duty and high degree of professionalism, and encouraged them to keep up their good work in serving the community.