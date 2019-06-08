Anti-mosquito operation held

Dr Chui visits some Cheung Chau residents to learn about the anti-mosquito measures taken by the household.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi promotes mosquito prevention messages to the public on Cheung Chau.

Government departments and local organisations today conducted a joint mosquito prevention and control operation on Cheung Chau, as Hong Kong is entering the peak mosquito breeding season.

The operations also promoted mosquito prevention messages and enhanced public awareness of mosquito-borne diseases.

Participating parties included the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, the Home Affairs Department and the Civil Aid Service, together with the Islands District Council and the Cheung Chau Rural Committee.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi said Aedes albopictus, a kind of mosquito that can transmit Dengue fever, breeds in small water bodies.

He urged the public to take effective mosquito control measures early as Hong Kong recorded rain in different places in the past two weeks and stagnant water can lead to mosquito infestation, while hot and humid weather as seen in recent days is conducive to large-scale mosquito breeding in a short period of time.

“Members of the public should also maintain personal hygiene and prevent mosquito breeding in their everyday lives,” he added.

Among the local Dengue fever cases recorded last year, a number of patients resided in or visited Cheung Chau during the incubation period.

In view of last year's Dengue fever cases, the Government has already commenced city-wide All-out Anti-mosquito Operations before the onset of the rainy season.

Call 1823 in case of mosquito problems and click here for more information.