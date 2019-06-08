FS concludes Russia visit

At a St Petersburg International Economic Forum session, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (first left) shares Hong Kong’s role in Russia-China co-operation.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended a session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia to share his views on how Hong Kong helps promote Russia-China co-operation.

In yesterday’s session, Mr Chan pointed out that as a leading financial centre and global hub for offshore renminbi business, Hong Kong’s capital markets and listing platform can support Russian companies to raise funds.

He noted that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has revised its Listing Rules to expand the regime to facilitate the listing of companies from emerging and innovative sectors.

Hong Kong is also developing into a global hub on green finance, while tax and other arrangements are in place to boost the insurance industry and the city’s attractiveness as a corporate treasure centre for enterprises around the world, he added.

The finance chief said with all these, Hong Kong can be the financing, risk management and professional services hub for infrastructure projects, adding that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development has also brought unprecedented opportunities to Hong Kong and enterprises that work with the city.

Mr Chan also joined the forum’s Plenary Session.

He will return to Hong Kong tomorrow afternoon.