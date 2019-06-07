Police probes arson case

Police are investigating an arson case in which a man threw an ignited glass bottle towards a police vehicle in Wan Chai.

At about 3.34am today, officers in a patrolling police vehicle spotted a man holding an ignited glass bottle at the junction of Arsenal Street and Lockhart Road.

The man threw the bottle towards the police vehicle when it slowed down, boarded a black private car and fled.

The ignited bottle landed next to the police vehicle.

The Regional Crime Unit of Hong Kong Island is investigating.

Police called on people who witnessed the incident or has any information to offer to contact the investigating officers at 2860 7849 or 6658 0146.