DoJ responds to procession

The Department of Justice today said it firmly believes the Judiciary and all its judicial officers will continue to exercise judicial power in a fair and just manner, free from any interference.

The department issued the statement in response to a procession by members of the legal sector.

The statement said the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 aims to deal with the Taiwan murder case and seeks to plug the loopholes in the current regime for legal co-operation in criminal matters.

The surrender of fugitive offenders and mutual legal assistance regimes in Hong Kong are devised with reference to the guidelines and model treaties endorsed by the United Nations and are consistent with human rights protection principles that are commonly followed by the international community, the statement said.

For special surrender arrangements prescribed under the bill, there can be more safeguards for the protection of the rights of the subject, apart from those provided for by the existing Fugitive Offenders Ordinance.

The statement said the Government has been adopting extremely stringent procedures in handling requests for the surrender of fugitive offenders.

It noted the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance has been operating effectively for more than almost 22 years since its enactment, striking a balance between the pursuit of fugitives and protection of human rights.

The statement added the independence of the Judiciary is constitutionally provided for and enshrined in Article 85 of the Basic Law.

It also said the independence of judges is reflected in the Judicial Oath, which is a solemn undertaking by every judge to serve Hong Kong and administer justice without fear or favour, self-interest or deceit.