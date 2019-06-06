Edward Yau visits Sha Tin

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) meets District Councillors to exchange views during a visit to Sha Tin.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today visited Shek Mun Business Area in Sha Tin District.

At the business area, Mr Yau learned about how Shek Mun has transformed from an industrial area into a mixed-use precinct.

The area includes offices, retail shops, restaurants and premises for other commercial uses.

Mr Yau also met Sha Tin District Council members to discuss matters relating to the economic outlook, consumer protection, tourism and telecommunications.