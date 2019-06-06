Patrick Nip visits Macau, Zhuhai

Mr Nip (fourth right) tours the passenger clearance building at the Zhuhai-Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited Macau and Zhuhai today.

Mr Nip first visited the Commemorative Gallery of the Macao Basic Law to gain a better understanding of the promotion and implementation of the Constitution and the Macao Basic Law.

He then met Macao Special Administrative Region Secretary for Economy & Finance Leong Vai-tac to discuss the active participation of Hong Kong and Macau in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

They also talked about fostering economic co-operation between the two sides.

Mr Nip said: "While Hong Kong and Macau both possess unique advantage under the principle of "one country, two systems" in the course of developing the Greater Bay Area, the two places are also facing the same challenges in terms of the flow of people, goods and capital.

"The collaboration between Hong Kong and Macau can be strengthened in the future to improve the overall connectivity of the Greater Bay Area, thereby advancing economic growth and facilitating Hong Kong and Macau residents to reside in the Greater Bay Area."

In the afternoon, Mr Nip visited the Zhuhai-Macao Port on the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

He toured the passenger clearance building to see the operation of the control point and the customs clearance process.

Mr Nip then headed to Jinwan District, one of the three major administrative districts in Zhuhai, to learn about its latest economic developments.