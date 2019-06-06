Fresh pork supply ready

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today said there will be fresh pork supply for Tuen Ng Festival.

Speaking to the media, Prof Chan said: “There will be 1,000 pigs from the Mainland, plus 400 pigs from local farms for fresh pork supply tomorrow, the Tuen Ng Festival.”

She said the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse resumed operation after thorough cleansing and that a daily clearance arrangement has been imposed upon the facility’s reopening.

“Regarding the 24 hour clearance of live pigs upon admittance into the slaughterhouse, under this arrangement, the lairages in different areas of the slaughterhouse will be cleared and undergo thorough cleansing every day to further enhance the bio-security of, and also minimise the risk of infection among pigs in, the slaughterhouse.”

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will monitor the new arrangement and maintain close communication with the trade, she added.