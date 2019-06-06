Education history report issued

The Census & Statistics Department today announced about 40% of people aged 22 to 47 had received post-secondary education and above.

The department was announcing results of the Thematic Household Survey Report No. 65 conducted from November 2017 to January 2018.

It said there were about 2.56 million people from this age group in Hong Kong at the time the survey was conducted.

Of them, 49.4% attained secondary education and below including Diploma Yi Jin and craft level, 40.1% attained the post-secondary (degree and above) level, and 10.5% reached the level of post-secondary (non-degree).

For those who reached the education levels of secondary and below, post-secondary (non-degree) and post-secondary (degree and above), their median monthly employment earnings were $16,800, $19,200 and $26,800 respectively.

The survey also found that a total of 296,100 people from that age group worked in high-skilled occupations such as managers and administrators.

Additionally, survey respondents were asked to give a score from zero to 10 to rate the degree of satisfaction with their current life. The average score was 6.2.

Click here for the report.