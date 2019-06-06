Edward Yau to visit US, UAE

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will visit the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 10 to 17.

Mr Yau's first stop will be New York where he will meet key people in the financial, business, legal and academic sectors at a breakfast meeting.

To forge better trade and economic relations with the US, his duty visit will include a four-day trip to Washington, DC where he will meet government officials, congressional members, Heritage Foundation representatives and business leaders.

Mr Yau will deliver a keynote address at a luncheon jointly organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Washington ETO and the Brookings Institution.

He is scheduled to attend receptions hosted by the Washington ETO and the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong which is running its annual Doorknock event in the US capital and celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Mr Yau will then proceed to Dubai, the UAE to meet senior government officials and tour the Jebel Ali Free Zone, the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone and Khalifa Port.

He will also attend an investment opportunities briefing and deliver remarks at a networking luncheon.

During Mr Yau’s absence, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary.