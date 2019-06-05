Slaughterhouse set to reopen

Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse will resume operation on June 6 after it was cleansed and disinfected, the Food & Health Bureau announced today.

To strengthen the prevention of African swine fever, the Government has reached a consensus with the live pig trade to start imposing a daily clearance arrangement upon the slaughterhouse’s reopening, the bureau said.

Under the new arrangement, live pigs will be slaughtered within 24 hours upon admittance into the facility.

Lairages in the slaughterhouse will be cleared out and undergo thorough cleansing daily to further enhance bio-security and minimise the risk of infection among pigs there.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department have been implementing measures to strengthen the prevention of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Government is working with the General Administration of Customs and importers on the resumption of supply of Mainland pigs as soon as possible, the bureau added.