New rodent controls explored

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department is exploring methods to monitor rodent infestation including the use of night vision and thermal imaging cameras with artificial intelligence.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the remarks today in response to a lawmaker’s question on rodent infestation.

Prof Chan said the night vision and thermal imaging cameras with AI will be used to detect and analyse the presence of rodents.

The department has also adopted the Rodent Infestation Rate to better assess infestation in public places, she said.

To increase assessment accuracy, the department is conducting tests to identify the most suitable rodent baits to tackle the issue.

Besides monitoring rodent infestation, the department will regularly review the latest measures adopted by the World Health Organization and other cities for rodent surveillance as well as invite experts to Hong Kong to offer advice.

Prof Chan noted a three-month citywide cleaning campaign was officially launched on May 20.

After the conclusion of the cleaning campaign, the Government will continue rodent prevention and control work and strengthen its collaboration with District Councils, she added.