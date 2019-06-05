$1K added to voucher scheme

The Department of Health will provide an additional $1,000 worth of Elderly Health Care Vouchers on a one-off basis to eligible seniors from June 26.

The accumulation limit for the vouchers will increase to $8,000.

The relief measure announced in the 2019-20 Budget will benefit an estimated 1.3 million seniors.

Several measures aimed at helping eligible seniors to make better use of their vouchers will also be implemented.

They include setting a cap of $2,000 every two years on a voucher that can be used for optometry services, improving the system for checking voucher balances, and regularising the Pilot Scheme at the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital to facilitate Hong Kong seniors who reside in places near Shenzhen to use primary healthcare services there.

