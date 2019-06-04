CE’s advisory body meets

The Chief Executive's Council of Advisers on Innovation & Strategic Development held its sixth meeting today to discuss how Hong Kong may play a leading and active role in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she agreed with the members on the need for overall co-ordination and concerted efforts within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

She said: "I am personally chairing a Steering Committee for the Development of the Greater Bay Area, attended by all secretaries of departments and directors of bureaux, which has already met twice.

“At the working level, a dedicated office will be established within the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau."

On the trade conflict between China and the US, members were briefed on the latest developments as well as what the HKSAR Government has done to mitigate and minimise the impact.

"We will continue to actively forge more free trade agreements and investment agreements with our trading partners,” Mrs Lam said.

"In addition, we will actively attract foreign investors to Hong Kong, and grasp the opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative and the bay area development, in order to diversify Hong Kong's economy."

At the meeting, members also discussed the recommendations of the study Creating the Greater Bay Area of the Future - Opportunities for Hong Kong.