Law change benefits HK: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today the fugitive bill is important for the city's future development and for ensuring the safety of its citizens, and allows Hong Kong to fulfil its international obligations, so there is no reason for it to be withdrawn.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam told reporters that the heads of a number of disciplinary forces have spoken out in support of the bill.

She added that a lot of people welcomed the six additional measures introduced by the Government last week to alleviate public concerns.

The Chief Executive said the Government will continue its efforts to explain the bill to the community while it is preparing for the resumption of its second reading at the Legislative Council next week.

Officials have also been answering legislators’ questions on the bill at LegCo’s Security Panel meetings.

She added that explanation work outside of the legislature is ongoing as well, citing her response yesterday to a joint open letter from eight members of the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China.