Work arrangement code revised

The Labour Department has revised the code of practice on work arrangements during typhoons and rainstorms, covering extreme conditions.

The Code of Practice in times of Tyhpoons & Rainstorms, released today, offers guidelines on work arrangements in the event of the Government issuing the new post-super typhoon extreme conditions announcement.

The announcement is one of the new measures following an inter-departmental review of the handling mechanism relating to super typhoons.

Such announcement may be issued before Typhoon Warning Signal No. 8 is replaced with No. 3, covering conditions like serious public transport service disruptions, extensive flooding, major landslides or large-scale power outage after a super typhoon.

Upon the announcement of extreme conditions, apart from essential staff who need to be on duty, employees are advised to stay at the place they are in for two hours after Typhoon Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled, instead of heading for work immediately.

The Government will review the situation, and advise the public by the end of the two-hour period whether the extreme conditions period will be extended or cancelled.

The department urged employers to be sympathetic and make flexible arrangements for their staff. They should also give prime consideration to staff safety at all times.

To promote the revised code, the department will step up publicity for employer associations, workers' unions and human resources practitioners.