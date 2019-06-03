Mainland study scheme opens

The Mainland University Study Subsidy Scheme opened for applications today.





The Education Bureau said the scheme will benefit Hong Kong students with different financial needs pursuing undergraduate studies at 181 designated Mainland institutions.

Students who pass a means test will receive either a full-rate subsidy of $16,800, or a half-rate subsidy of $8,400 a year.

Under the non-means-tested programme, eligible students will receive an annual subsidy of $5,600.

The application deadline is September 2.

