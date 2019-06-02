7th HK Games concludes

Yuen Long District’s cheering team wins the Best Performance Award and the Best Local Characteristics Award.

The 7th Hong Kong Games Closing & Prize Presentation Ceremony was held at Kowloon Park Sports Centre today.

Held between April 28 and June 2, the games covered eight sports.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the competitions were held smoothly, with more than 3,300 athletes participating.

He thanked different sectors of the community for their support and hoped District Councils and community organisations would continue to promote Hong Kong as a healthy and vibrant city.

The overall championship went to Yuen Long District, while the overall first runner-up was Sha Tin District, with North District as the second runner-up.

The champions in the eight sports competitions were Sha Tin District (athletics and basketball), Yuen Long District (badminton, futsal, tennis and volleyball), Kowloon City District (swimming) and Central & Western District (table tennis).

Click here for the results.