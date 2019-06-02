Vetting of fugitive law backed

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today said the Government will fully co-operate with the Legislative Council in its vetting of the fugitive bill.

Mr Cheung made the statement after the LegCo Secretariat received more than 200 amendments from legislators to the bill.

He noted the LegCo’s summer recess will start in mid-July and hoped legislators could handle the issue in a practical manner.

Mr Cheung also pointed out there is an urgency to pass laws that would allow the Government to engage in a formal dialogue with Taiwan authorities regarding the homicide case.