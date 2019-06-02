Taiwan case to be discussed

Secretary for Security John Lee today said the Government would ask for a competent authority to represent a party requesting the surrender of a fugitive, and it would discuss the matter with Taiwan if the fugitive bill passes.

Mr Lee made the statement in response to a reporter’s question about the Taiwan homicide case.

He said: “In the same way as we deal with any ad hoc request, it will be during our discussion with the requesting party that we will have to ask for the competent authority to be the representative because we will be asking the other side to make guarantees.

“It will have to be a competent authority which is going to represent the jurisdiction to give those guarantees. So that matter will be discussed when we negotiate and make the arrangement with the Taiwan side.”

Mr Lee added the Government would have a legal basis to provide full assistance to Taiwan authorities if the fugitive bill passes.