Health chief meets pig traders

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today met live pig trade and meat trade representatives at the Central Government Offices.

The meeting follows yesterday’s announcement by the Government to cull all pigs at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse after a dead pig there tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

Speaking to the media, Prof Chan said they discussed the trade operation and how to work together to shorten the time live pigs stay in the slaughterhouse, which would effectively prevent the outbreak of ASF.

“The traders have agreed to look into the entire chain of operation so as to shorten the time of those live pigs staying in the slaughterhouse. This is a very important point given that there is an incubation period of the ASF.”

She noted Mainland authorities have done a lot in providing healthy pigs to Hong Kong.

“There are a lot of improvements and strengthened surveillance before the pigs entering the slaughterhouse. We will continue to look into how best to further improve the situation. The trade has also agreed that we would work together.”

Prof Chan added normal operations at Tsuen Wan Slaughterhouse will continue.