Customs open day held

Mr Tang (right) and open day attendees visit the exhibition gallery.

Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang speaks at the opening ceremony of the Customs Headquarters Building open day.

Customs today held an open day at the Customs Headquarters Building to launch a series of events to celebrate its 110th anniversary.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang said the department performs a wide range of duties, from trade facilitation to stringent law enforcement.

Customs has carried on its fine tradition of providing excellent public services and will continue to strengthen its work, he added.

Guided tours were held to present the building’s facilities, including the exhibition gallery and the indoor firing range.

People also watched a performance by the Customs & Excise Band and a demonstration by detector dogs.

The department will hold four other open days on June 22, 23, 29 and 30 with six guided tours each day.

Members of the public can apply for admission tickets by email from today to June 9.

They can also collect admission tickets at the reception of the Customs Headquarters Building at 222 Java Road, North Point on June 16.

The tickets will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Each person can take a maximum of four tickets.

Click here for details.