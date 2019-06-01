Gov’t to clarify fugitive bill

The Government will step up efforts to further clarify the fugitive bill to different groups and sectors to dispel misunderstandings or concerns about it, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme this morning, Mr Cheung said the Government will explain the content and objectives of the fugitive bill and highlight the new measures relating to it.

He pointed out the Legislative Council Panel on Security will discuss the bill at special meetings today and from June 3 to 5, and said he hopes the live broadcast of the meetings could provide a comprehensive explanation of the bill to the public.

Government officials will continue to explain the bill to different chambers of commerce and groups, Mr Cheung added.