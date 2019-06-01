2nd swine fever case reported

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today said all pigs at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse will be culled after a dead pig there tested positive for the African swine fever (ASF) virus.

This is the second ASF case reported in Hong Kong.

Prof Chan said all 4,700 pigs at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse will be culled so that thorough cleansing and disinfection could be conducted.

She added that the slaughterhouse will be closed until completion of the disinfection work, which is expected to take four days.

As the Tsuen Wan Slaughterhouse is not affected, there will still be a limited supply of live pigs available for markets tomorrow, Prof Chan added.

She noted that the dead pig was imported from a Guangdong farm, and that the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department is checking when it arrived.

The health chief added that surveillance at the boundary has been enhanced since the city reported its first ASF case in early May.

“For example, at the Man Kam To boundary, we have vets that actually check all the pigs before coming in.

“And also, when the pig trucks arrive at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse, again our vets have also checked all the pigs before going into the slaughterhouse.”

She added that the virus has an incubation period of four to 19 days, so there is a possibility that some of the symptoms may not have exhibited upon checking.

Prof Chan reiterated that ASF poses no food safety risk as it will not be transmitted to humans, and well-cooked pork is safe for consumption.