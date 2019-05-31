Bill concerns addressed: CS

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today said the new measures relating to the fugitive bill have fully addressed public concerns.

Speaking to the media after attending an event, Mr Cheung said the measures respond to the views of various sectors of the community.

He also expressed hope that when the Legislative Council debates the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019, it will be conducted in a rational and pragmatic manner.