New boat ferries inmates

There are six cells on board the new Seaward, two more compared to its predecessor.

The Correctional Services Department has recently commissioned its new boat the Seaward to replace the older Seaward which has been in service for the past 26 years.

Commissioned in mid-April, the new Seaward takes inmates to and from Hei Ling Chau every weekday.

It can reach a maximum speed of 18 knots, reducing the one-way sailing time between the Government Dockyard at Stonecutters Island and Hei Ling Chau from one hour to 42 minutes.

While the old vessel was only equipped with one generator, its new counterpart is fitted with two, enabling it to continue sailing even if one of the generators fails.

The department's Departmental Transport Officer Tang Ho-ming noted that the new Seaward is installed with air-conditioning, a CCTV system, electronic locks and two more cells.

There are two individual compartments which can each accommodate 24 inmates, and six cells on board with one of them being wider to accommodate wheelchair users.

A total of 60 inmates can travel on board the new Seaward - four more than its predecessor.