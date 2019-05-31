HK, Israel excel together

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

I know something about work and women, having begun my public service career in the Hong Kong Government since 1980. Come July 1, I will have served as Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for two years. Two of my Government's Principal Officials are women, the Secretary for Justice and the Secretary for Food & Health. Last year, we had the first woman chairman in the long history of our stock exchange - the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited. The exchange, by the way, is the world's sixth largest by market capitalisation.

Last year also for the first time, two female eminent judges, one from Canada, the other from the United Kingdom, were appointed as non-permanent judges to the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal. As the first female Chief Executive of the HKSAR, I can tell you I was thrilled to witness these historic moments.

Are we doing enough? Am I doing enough? Certainly not, but I can tell you that we are moving in the right direction. And we are doing so with speed and certainty and across different sectors in society.

Empowering women

General societal trends, of course, have been moving in the right direction for quite some time now. Access to education and training are essential to empowering women to fully participate, and at the highest levels, in business and society. In that regard, we are doing remarkably well. Women now represent 54% of students enrolled in Hong Kong undergraduate programmes funded by our University Grants Committee.

The percentage of female students studying in traditionally male-dominated disciplines is also increasing. Take medicine, for example. Some 20 years ago, about 37% of Hong Kong medical students were female. Today, nearly 52% are. And among our engineering and technology majors, the percentage of female students has risen from 14% two decades ago to some 30% today.

In the professions, women now make up nearly half of Hong Kong's solicitors and public accountants, compared to about one-third in each case 20 years ago. As for managerial positions, women hold about 35% of them today, compared with only 20% over the same period. Those percentages are much the same in the HKSAR Government. More than one-third of Hong Kong civil servants at the directorate level, that is the most senior level, are women. Just over 15% were 20 years ago.

Women in Hong Kong enjoy equal employment opportunities and are protected under the same labour legislation as men. That said, the female labour participation rate in Hong Kong was just under 51% last year, compared to 68.5% for men. This figure of 51% female labour participation rate is lower than that of Israel, Singapore and the Mainland, which stands at about 60%. So yes, there is considerable room for improvement. And we are, rest assured, working assiduously to expand labour force participation among the women of Hong Kong.

Promoting gender equality, creating an enabling environment for women, is critical to the sustainable development of our economy. I am sure we have a lot of female talent in Hong Kong, and we do need all the talent we have in order to seize the vast opportunities ahead of us.

It is true that the global economy is now facing considerable uncertainty amid the trade conflict and escalated tension between China and the United States, and we just saw Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development adjust the global economic growth forecast downward to 3.2% last week. Being a highly externally oriented economy, Hong Kong will inevitably be hit, especially in the short term. But if we look further ahead, I am very confident about Hong Kong's future.

Economic strengths

It is because Hong Kong's success is built on a very solid foundation. Possessing unique strengths under "one country, two systems", we have been named the world's freest economy by the Washington-based Heritage Foundation for 25 years in a row. Earlier this month, Hong Kong was also named the world's most open economy in the inaugural Global Index of Economic Openness. The report, produced by the London-based Legatum Institute, analysed nearly 160 countries and economies, measuring how well each enables trade, competition and productivity.

That Hong Kong came out on top is no surprise to the more than 8,700 overseas and Mainland companies that maintain an office here in Hong Kong, of course including Israeli companies. They are here because they take confidence in Hong Kong's level playing field for business, in our independent judiciary and rule of law that buttresses it.

The rule of law and judicial independence are Hong Kong's core values. They are guaranteed under the Basic Law and are fully practised in Hong Kong. In rule of law, Hong Kong ranked 14th globally according to World Bank's Governance Indicators. In judicial independence, we ranked eighth globally according to the World Economic Forum, that is fourth among common law jurisdictions and number one in Asia. Earlier, I mentioned the two female judges added last year to our Court of Final Appeal. Well, there are actually a total of 14 eminent judges from other common law jurisdictions including Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom serving on our Court of Final Appeal as non-permanent judges. Their presence itself is a testimony to Hong Kong's judicial independence.

International business also places a premium on Hong Kong's financial and investment services. In the latest Global Financial Centres Index, Hong Kong was ranked the world's third-most competitive economy, just behind New York and London. Global business also counts on our world-class communications and logistics infrastructure, as well as our deep and diversified pool of talent.

National strategies

Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" framework makes a decided difference. It gives Hong Kong advantages that no other economy can claim unless, of course, they partner with Hong Kong or set up a business here. Those advantages include access to two national strategies of global significance - the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Our financial services strengths make Hong Kong a vital link for the Belt & Road Initiative. But there is more to our participation than capital raising. Down the road, we will also play a key role in resolving disputes among Belt & Road partners. Given that some 180 co-operation agreements and memorandum of understandings have already been signed under the Belt & Road, there will, from time to time, be disagreements among project partners and participants. These disputes will sometimes require legal intervention. Hong Kong's rigorous legal system and internationally respected arbitration and mediation laws and practice will help address the Belt & Road's dispute avoidance and resolution needs.

Then there is the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a fast-emerging city cluster integrating Hong Kong, Macau and nine prosperous cities in southern China. The numbers are as outsized as its long-term promise. Together, this emerging city cluster embraces more than 56,000 sq km, takes in a population of 71 million people, and presents a collective gross domestic product of US$1.6 trillion.

The Greater Bay Area's outline development plan, released in February this year, emphasises co-operation rather than competition among the 11 cities, giving full play to the strengths and expertise of each. The plan calls for Hong Kong to drive, among other things, international finance, trade and transport for the Greater Bay Area. But to me, the most exciting part in the outline development plan is the significant role Hong Kong is going to play in the Greater Bay Area's ambition and rise as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. With Hong Kong's strong research and development (R&D) capability and financial prowess, as well as the world-beating manufacturing and services production in the Mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area, the potential is obviously there for all to see.

Ideal partner

This is where we can look to Israel for some good lessons and inspiration, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Which is why our Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, led the first high-level mission from Hong Kong to Israel last September. Accompanying him were corporate investors and venture capitalists, companies focused on financial technology, biotechnology, smart city development and more. Also there were senior players from Hong Kong Science Park and Cyberport, the two flagship institutions driving innovation and technology development in Hong Kong.

Science Park, let me add, has organised three Israeli Business Matching sessions over the past several years. They have brought 32 Israeli and 115 Hong Kong companies together to explore business co-operation. And we are beginning to see that co-operation materialising. Last year, The Floor, a fintech innovation firm from Israel, set up here in Hong Kong. An Israeli startup, Dr Gene, is working on genetic research in Cyberport. And a Cyberport incubatee, AT Services Ltd, also from Israel, is using blockchain technology to build financial decision-making systems.

We look to Israel because we are committed to Hong Kong's rise as an innovation and technology leader and because Israel is an international leader in I&T development, a high-tech role model for Hong Kong and for the world. We share your spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, and I am confident we can be an ideal partner for Israeli companies looking to expand their presence in the Mainland - especially the Greater Bay Area - and throughout Asia.

I&T development

Allow me, for just a minute or two, to give you a bit of a background on where we are right now when it comes to innovation and technology. Our commitment is perhaps best illustrated by the resources we're putting into I&T development. Since I became Chief Executive 23 months ago, the HKSAR Government has invested some US$13 billion in I&T programmes and initiatives. They include two world-class research clusters, one focused on healthcare technologies, the other on artificial intelligence and robotics. In each case, we are committed to attracting prominent institutions from around the world to establish research centres and laboratories in these two clusters.

The response to date has been more than encouraging. We have received over 40 applications, involving such top institutions as MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London and Institut Pasteur, just to name a few. We expect the first batch of research institutions to set up labs in the two new clusters at the Science Park before the end of this year. We welcome Israeli technology companies, especially those with healthcare, AI and robotics expertise, to join them in building the future.

To incentivise private enterprises to invest in R&D alongside Government commitment, we are providing from this year onwards tax deductions for qualifying R&D expenditure incurred in Hong Kong. Specifically, the first HK$2 million - that is about US$255,000 - in R&D expenditure will enjoy a 300% tax deduction - plus a 200% deduction on the remainder. And there's no ceiling on the amount of deduction possible.

Hong Kong startups, by the way, are thriving. At last count, there were more than 2,600 startups here. That is up 18%, year-on-year. And the venture capital investment in our startups has also soared - from about US$163 million in 2014 to US$2.3 billion last year. It is worth noting that the startup community is also highly international, with 35% of founders coming from outside Hong Kong. And for technology companies including biotech firms seeking to raise funds through IPOs (initial public offerings), the Hong Kong exchange has introduced new listing rules to meet their special needs last April. The results are encouraging but more are welcome. Actually, the HKEx hosted a second Biotech Summit two days ago to promote what Hong Kong can offer. We naturally welcome technology business in Israel to seek listing in Hong Kong.

In short, ladies and gentlemen, whether you are a global technology leader or a brand new startup, Hong Kong has pretty much everything you want and will ever need to grow. We welcome our Israeli friends, men and women, to join us. Together, Hong Kong and Israel will excel.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the Israel-Hong Kong: Women-to-Women Bridge forum jointly held by the Consulate General of Israel in Hong Kong and the Asia Society Hong Kong Center on May 31.