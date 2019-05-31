Bill changes ease public concerns

The new measures relating to the fugitive bill deal with concerns and suggestions from a wide spectrum of bodies, including lawyers who want more assurances on the human rights front, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Speaking to reporters today, Mrs Lam refuted claims that the measures, announced yesterday, are in favour of the business sector.

She stressed the measures aim to provide more safeguards, adding the requesting party will have to be at the central government level rather that at provincial government level.

Mrs Lam also reiterated the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 has the dual objective of providing a legal basis to deal with the Taiwan murder case and plugging the loophole in the existing system.