Smart LAB launched

The Smart Government Innovation Lab was officially launched today to showcase how innovative technology can enhance city management and provide better public services.

Located in Cyberport, the Smart LAB provides a platform for encouraging innovative solutions and product suggestions from the technology sector to address public service delivery and operational needs.

It also supports government departments to conduct proof-of-concept and technology testing on innovative solutions for better understanding of their effectiveness and limitations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung described the setting up of Smart LAB as a milestone towards the development of a "smart government".

He said the lab will not only further assist departments in the adoption of technology, but also open up more business opportunities for local startups and small and medium enterprises.

Smart LAB showcases technologies being tested or successfully tested including the Tree Movement Monitoring Console which helps the Tree Management Office detect changes in tree stability, and the 4D Immersive CAVE (cave automatic virtual environments) system for the Lands Department and the Architectural Services Department's use in urban planning.

Technology forums and thematic workshops will be organised regularly to foster exchanges and sharing between departments and the industry.

The first forum themed "Smart City Infrastructure" will be held on June 26.

Click here for details.