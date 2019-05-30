P1 allocation results to be issued

This year’s central allocation results for primary school places will be released on June 1, the Education Bureau announced today.

A total of 27,334 children took part in the allocation exercise, with 19,992 allocated to schools of their first three choices, the bureau said.

The overall satisfaction rate was 85.2%.

Parents must go to the Central Allocation Centre where they submitted their Choice of Schools Forms on June 1 or 2 to collect the Primary 1 Registration Form.

The registration form will show the name and address of the allotted school.

Parents must bring the form to register at their allotted schools on June 4 or 5.

Upon registration, all places allocated are final and requests for reallocation will not be accepted, the bureau added.

Call 2832 7700 or 2832 7740 for enquiries.