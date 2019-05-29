Judiciary must stay apolitical

It is inappropriate for judges to comment on political affairs, particularly on cases which may appear before them in future.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement after attending today’s Legislative Council meeting and was responding to media questions on some local judges expressing concerns over the fugitive bill.

“In fact, judges should not comment on political issues,” Mr Cheung said.

He noted the Basic Law clearly stipulates that Hong Kong’s courts exercise judicial power independently, free from any interference.

“Fiercely independent is the right adjective to describe our court system here in Hong Kong.”

Mr Cheung also expressed confidence in the ability of Hong Kong’s judges to handle fugitive cases.

“Over the last 22 years, our courts have experience already in handling a number of extradition cases. So, we have got experience in the courts, the judges know how to deal with the cases before them. So, we have got expertise, professionalism. I am sure that our judges can handle all these cases coming up in future.”